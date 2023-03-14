BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting playground equipment on fire at Wingland Elementary School pleaded not guilty to two felonies Tuesday.

Gary Tuck, 36, was ordered held on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty to arson and possessing materials for arson. He’s due back in court March 23.

Firefighters who responded to Wingland Elementary School in Oildale around 10 p.m. on March 9 discovered new playground equipment, still in its packaging, had been set on fire, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The equipment was estimated to be worth $700,000.

Sheriff’s deputies and arson investigators identified Tuck as a suspect and took him into custody the following day.