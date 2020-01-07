Man pleads not guilty to setting mattress on fire and assaulting firefighters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting a mattress on fire inside his home then attacking firefighters who were called to the scene pleaded not guilty Monday.

Patricio Orque, 43, pleaded not guilty to arson, three counts of resisting an officer, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and battery on a peace officer, according to court records.

He’s held on $200,000 bail and is next due in court Jan. 16.

According to a court filing, Orque set a mattress ablaze in his residence New Year’s Day in the 1000 block of Normandy Drive. Kern County firefighters forced entry to the residence, the filing says, and Orque threw a can of beans at a firefighter, striking him in the chin.

He then punched another firefighter in the face, according to the document.

Four firefighters dragged Orque out of the residence and detained him until deputies arrived and took him into custody, according to the document.

The firefighters extinguished the mattress.