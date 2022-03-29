BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday to burglary and multiple counts of arson.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Marty Sias after he told a court commissioner he did not have a job.

Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Sias, 29, only had two misdemeanor convictions on his record but said the current case against him involves serious allegations and he poses a danger. The commissioner said a report filed in the case alleges Sias used bottles of hard liquor as an accelerant in burning an immense home Saturday on Buena Vista Road south of McCutcheon Road.

The blaze caused an estimated $2 million in damage, firefighters say.

Sias was arrested Sunday morning at Independence High School after setting two more fires, according to Kern County Fire Department.

His next hearing is scheduled April 28.