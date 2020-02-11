Man pleads not guilty to robbery and gun charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to robbery and gun charges stemming from an incident last week where he allegedly attempted to shoot someone but his gun didn’t fire.

Jaime Gonzalez, 37, is held on $225,000 bail on charges of second-degree robbery, two counts of assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by someone prohibited from owning a firearm and resisting arrest.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Deputies said the robbery occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of Niles Street.

Gonzalez approached a male and female sitting in a car, broke a window and tried to shoot the male, according to deputies. The gun wouldn’t fire, and Gonzalez grabbed one of the victims’ cellphones then ran.

He was arrested two hours later, and a handgun and the cellphone were recovered, deputies said.