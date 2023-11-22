BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in connection to a homicide on Oak Street last week pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted robbery and assault with a gun, according to court records.

Juan Paniagua, 41, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court next month, records show.

Police arrested Paniagua in the Nov. 16 death of Christopher Kurt Rice, 51, at the Motel 6 on Oak Street, authorities said. Police say Paniagua pointed a gun at Rice and other people and demanded property.

The call initially came in as an assault. When police arrived they found Rice dead, according to a department release. The coroner’s office will later release cause of death.