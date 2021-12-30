Man pleads not guilty to murder in Wible Road shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges filed in connection with a shooting last month at Wible and Planz roads.

David Gray is next due in court Jan. 10 and is held without bail. Co-defendant Demetris King, 28, was not in court but is also in custody without bail.

A third suspect, Christian Gaines, 19, has not been captured, police say.

Police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and found Justin Anthony Griffin Jr., 21, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Bakersfield Police Department. He died at the scene.

Gaines is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding Gaines’ whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

