Scott Gunter, top, died after being found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Eugene Stroud. Photos courtesy CDCR

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Wasco State Prison.

Eugene Stroud, 45, was charged last month in the death of Scott James Gunter, 59. He’s due back in court April 19 and is being held without bail.

Gunter, who died March 15, had been serving a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender. Coroner’s officials determined he died by strangulation.

Stroud was serving a 25-year sentence for multiple convictions including assault offenses, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.