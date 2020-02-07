Man pleads not guilty to murder in stabbing near Foothill High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally stabbing a teen near Foothill High School pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of first-degree murder.
Jason Cruz, 23, remains held on $1 million bail in the deadly stabbing last month of 17-year-old Jose Flores.
According to court documents, Cruz admitted to stabbing Flores during a melee that began after a confrontation at a bus stop near the school Jan. 21 as students were leaving for the day.
Two juveniles were also arrested.
Cruz is next due in court Feb. 19.