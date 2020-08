BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of first-degree murder and willful cruelty to a child.

Donte Issac, 29, is next due in court Sept. 30. He appeared by video wearing a mask and jail clothing for his arraignment.

Police arrested Issac on Monday on suspicion of killing a female found in an apartment on Coventry Drive, south of Valley Plaza mall. Court documents filed in the case were not available.