Ethan Smith stands by deputies during his arraignment on a charge of first-degree murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of first-degree murder filed in connection with the shooting of a man in southwest Bakersfield, according to court records.

Ethan Jermaine Smith was ordered held on $1.25 million bail in the shooting that happened Sept. 29 in the 3900 block of Soranno Avenue.

Smith is due back in court Oct. 15.

The coroner’s office will release the name of the slain man.