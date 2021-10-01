Man pleads not guilty to murder in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in southeast Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including second-degree murder.
Javell Waddell, 25, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Oct. 15.
Detectives arrested Waddell in the death of Devontay Kelley, 22, according to sheriff’s officials.
Deputies found Kelley with a gunshot wound Sunday night in the 900 block of Cannon Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.