BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Monday pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield.

Dashaun Donte Hunter, 34, is charged in the fatal shooting of Reginald Albert Gordon McCoy Jr., 31, on the night of Feb. 20, 2021. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene in the 300 block of South Hayes Street.

Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Hunter held without bail. The next hearing in the case is scheduled April 6.

Hunter was arrested last month in the 4100 block of Teal Street.