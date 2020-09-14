Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting that occurred on Baker Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man on Baker Street pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and a firearm charge.

Todd Cobb, 38, was arrested in the Aug. 29 shooting that killed 26-year-old Raymond Velasquez near a Bank of America branch. He was ordered held on $1 million bail and his next court date has been scheduled for Oct. 16.

Cobb was arrested after he was shot earlier this month in the parking lot of Premier Marijuana Shop on Kentucky Street. Two others also suffered gunshot wounds, and two illegally-owned firearms were seized during a search of the dispensary, police said.