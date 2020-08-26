Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting death of woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested over the weekend in the shooting death of a woman has pleaded not guilty to charges of firs-degree murder and gun and drug crimes.

Samuel Brown, 50, was ordered held on $1 million bail Tuesday and is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 28.

Deputies said a woman with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital early Saturday and the driver left. The woman, Shavonna Wilson, 30, was later pronounced dead.

At about 4:10 a.m., an officer with the Bakersfield Police Department located the suspect vehicle, driven by Brown, in east Bakersfield. Officers tried to stop him, but Brown led them on a chase, according to reports.

Deputies took over the pursuit, which continued south on Highway 99 at speeds between 80 and 90 mph. In the area of Highway 166 and Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol used a spike strip to disable the vehicle, according to sheriff’s officials. Brown was taken into custody.