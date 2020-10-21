Man pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man earlier this week in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder.

Raffi Danielian, 38, was ordered held on $1 million bail in the death of 25-year-old Lavel Lawrence Myers.

Sheriff’s officials say a shooting was reported at 11:54 a.m. Monday on Grandview Terrace, where deputies found Myers wounded. Life-saving efforts were begun, but he was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. by medical personnel at the scene.

Danielian was identified as a suspect and taken into custody in the area, officials said. He is next due in court Dec. 3.

