Man pleads not guilty to murder in Ridgecrest fight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 31-year-old man pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday for allegedly striking a man who hit his head as he fell and died.

Richard Joshua Castleberry entered the plea in connection with a confrontation that led to the death of Luis Fernando Vargas Quintero, 29, early Sunday at about closing time at Triple T’s Tavern at 117 E. Ridgecrest Blvd.

Police said Castleberry hit Quintero, who struck his head against a car then the ground. Quintero was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey set bail at $1 million and scheduled Castleberry’s next hearing for June 11.