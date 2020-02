Jesse Lopez in court last week for a hearing on a first-degree murder charge.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Oildale pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of first-degree murder.

Jesse Lopez, 34, is held without bail in the Feb. 4 stabbing of 53-year-old Tracy Scott Elliott. The incident occurred near the Sunshine Smoke Shop on Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue.

Lopez is next due in court Feb. 27.