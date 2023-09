Omar Perez-Rodriguez is charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Oildale.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Friday pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting death of a man in Oildale.

Omar Perez-Rodriguez, 20, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Brian Ray Smith, 25, according to court records. He is being held without bail and is due back in court on Sept. 20.

On the night of May 20, Smith was found shot on Lincoln Avenue near Oildale Drive, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.