BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 38-year-old man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges in the shooting death of a man in Lamont.

Jose Gomez-Rivera is being held without bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled later this month, court records show.

Gomez-Rivera is accused of killing Rosalino Soto Juarez, 38. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting victim on Bear Mountain Boulevard and found Juarez, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Weedpatch Highway.

Juarez was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.