Man pleads not guilty to murder in high-speed crash that killed 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph when he lost control and crashed, killing two passengers, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including two counts of murder.

Andrew Olin Fenderson, 19, made his first court appearance in a wheelchair as he entered the not guilty pleas and was ordered held on $750,000 bail. He’s due back in court July 19.

Police say Fenderson was impaired by cocaine and marijuana at the time of the Feb. 17 crash.

According to a search warrant, Fenderson’s black BMW 325i barreled along Ming Avenue at speeds between 112 to 119 mph when he lost control and slammed into a wooden pole. The impact tore the car into two large pieces, police said.

Daniel Armando Encinas Davalos, 33, and Destiny Mariah Munoz, 21, died. A third passenger and Fenderson suffered serious injuries.

Fenderson is also charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, driving on a suspended or revoked license, having an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance.