BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of first-degree murder.

Oscar Valero, 47, also pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and was ordered held on $1.5 million bail. He’s next due in court May 3.

Valero is suspected of shooting Richard Thomas Luevano, 43, at a home near near East 3rd and Augusta streets Friday evening. Valero was taken into custody Saturday.