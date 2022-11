Victor Rivera covered his face with a piece of paper as he was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder.

Victor Rivera, 35, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 18.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Andrew John Camacho, 27, on Nov. 1 on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles Street and west of Oswell Street, according to sheriff’s and coroner’s officials. Camacho had multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Rivera was arrested Thursday.