Man pleads not guilty to murder in death of Lost Hills man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing a man whose body was found in an orchard near Lost Hills pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder.

Bulmaro Araujo Cabezas, 34, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 40-year-old Valentin Flores Castaneda of Lost Hills, deputies said.

A judge ordered Cabezas held on $2 million bail and scheduled his next hearing for Sept. 10.

The body of Flores was found June 27 in an orchard near an aqueduct, in an area just east of Truman Avenue and Resource Street. He had apparent gunshot wounds, sheriff’s officials said.