Man pleads not guilty to murder in death of BC football player

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Anthony Lemont English, the sixth defendant arrested in the stabbing death of a Bakersfield College football player, pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and gang charges.

English, 30, is held without bail and next due in court Dec. 3. He was apprehended in Cranberry, Pa., earlier this year and extradited to Bakersfield.

On Feb. 2, 2019, Aaran Porter, 18, was stabbed when a fight broke out after a concert on District Boulevard in southwest Bakersfield. He died 12 days later.

Three men took plea deals for their roles in Porter’s death. Donnie Lee Nolen was sentenced to 16 years in prison, Armani Bonner to 10 years and Isaiah Starns to a six-year term.

Charges against two other men were dismissed.