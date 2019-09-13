Man pleads not guilty to murder in death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton

Kason Guyton

Jeremy King

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder and other crimes in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy has entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Jonathan Knight, 30, indicted by a grand jury in the killing of Kason Guyton, was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Friday. A trial date was set for Oct. 28.

Jeremy King, another man indicted in the Feb. 23, 2017, shooting that killed Kason, remains at large.

Kason’s brother, 7 at the time, was wounded in the shooting in the 600 block of California Avenue but survived. The car they were traveling in was driven by their mother’s boyfriend, an East Side Crips gang member who is believed to have been the intended target.

A passenger in a vehicle that had been following the car Kason was traveling in leaned out and opened fire, striking Kason and his brother, police have said.