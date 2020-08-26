Man pleads not guilty to murder in deadly Tupman stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested last week in a deadly stabbing in Tupman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Alan Oaks, 43, also entered not guilty pleas to charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm during his arraignment Tuesday. He’s held on $1.5 million bail and is next due in court Oct. 1.

Oaks is charged in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Taft resident Danny Wayne Barham. Deputies were called to a home Friday afternoon in the 400 block of Moose Street and found two men with wounds to their upper bodies. One of the men — Barham — was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies arrested Oaks later that evening.

