Man pleads not guilty to murder in deadly shooting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man in east Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and gun charges.

William Blowheart Lee, 33, is charged in the June 3 death of Jerry Tibbs Jr., 49.

Tibbs was found shot inside a business in the 700 block of Kentucky Street, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lee was arrested two days later in the 1800 block of Union Avenue. Police said he was in possession of a 9mm handgun believed to be the weapon used in the killing.

Lee is held on $2 million bail and is next due in court July 24.