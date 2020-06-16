Live Now
KGET’s Keep Kern Cool virtual fan drive is going on now!

Man pleads not guilty to murder in deadly shooting in east Bakersfield

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man in east Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and gun charges.

William Blowheart Lee, 33, is charged in the June 3 death of Jerry Tibbs Jr., 49.

Tibbs was found shot inside a business in the 700 block of Kentucky Street, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lee was arrested two days later in the 1800 block of Union Avenue. Police said he was in possession of a 9mm handgun believed to be the weapon used in the killing.

Lee is held on $2 million bail and is next due in court July 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News