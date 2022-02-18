Man pleads not guilty to murder in crash that killed Bianca Flores

Iqbal Singh appeared in court Friday to face charges including murder in connection with a deadly crash.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Friday pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges filed in connection with the crash that killed Bianca Flores.

Seated in a wheelchair, his right leg heavily bandaged, Iqbal Singh made his first court appearance since the Feb. 2 crash on Panama Lane. In addition to second-degree murder, he’s charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and engaging in a speed contest.

His attorney, Tony Lidgett, asked that bail be set around $50,000. Lidgett said Singh, 35, has no prior criminal record, has a job and is the father of two children, 6 and 4.

Singh is a truck driver. He told the court he makes about $20,000 a month.

In response, prosecutor William Schlaerth said Singh is a danger to the community and could still drive despite surrendering his license.

“The reality here is that a young girl in our community lost her life because of Mr. Singh when he was driving, which he apparently does for his living,” Schlaerth said.

Court Commissioner Roger Ponce noted the information contained in the probable cause declaration, if true, indicates Singh showed a significant disregard for life. He set bail at $650,000.

Singh is due back in court March 23.

Police say Singh was racing a motorcycle east on Panama Lane when he lost control and crossed into westbound traffic just west of Akers Road. He hit a vehicle driven by Flores, 19, who died at the scene.

The motorcyclist sped away and law firm Rodriguez & Associates is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the motorcyclist is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.