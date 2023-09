Barney Crowles looks toward the audience during his arraignment.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was ordered held without bail Wednesday after pleading not guilty to first-degree murder in a shooting prosecutors say resulted from a family dispute.

Barney Crowles, 32, is accused of killing 42-year-old Juan Felipe Neri. He’s due back in court later this month.

Neri was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on May 3, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Chelsea Street, east of Fairfax Road and south of Rosewood Avenue.