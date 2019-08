BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a man in Rosamond last year pleaded not guilty Thursday and was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Authorities arrested Esteban Briseno in Barstow on Tuesday in the April 2018 killing of Kyle Ramirez, 31, in Rosamond, sheriff’s officials said.

The 27-year-old is next due in court Aug. 20.

Another man, Jaime Briseno Perez, was arrested at the scene of Ramirez’s death and is also charged with murder.