BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 51-year-old man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a homicide that took place in Glennville in 2007.

Daniel Marquez Gonzalez was recently extradited to the U.S. after being found in Mexico, according to sheriff’s officials. He appeared in court with attorney David A. Torres.

Gonzalez is being held without bail and is due back in court on July 11.

Sheriff’s officials say Gonzalez was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Jose Feliciano Alvarado. Alvarado’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a dirt access road in the area of Granite Road and Woody Granite Road the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2007.