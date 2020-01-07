Man pleads not guilty to murder and gun charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death last month of a 19-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Jose Santiago Velasquez, 49, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm in the death of Nicholas Villarreal.

The shooting occurred at about 11:49 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 1900 block of Missouri Avenue.

Deputies found Villarreal lying in the front yard of a residence in the gated community, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Held on $1 million bail, Velasquez is next due in court Jan. 16.