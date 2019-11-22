Man pleads not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in separate shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and attempted murder charges filed in connection with separate shootings.

Deon Hodge covers his face in court on Thursday.

Deon Hodge covered his face with a piece of paper as he was formally arraigned in Superior Court and ordered held without bail.

He’s next due in court Dec. 4.

Hodge is accused of gunning down 25-year-old William James Robinson on June 17 in the 1600 block of Wilson Road.

He’s also charged in connection with firing at several women March 24 in the 3200 block of South P Street. One woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds but survived.

Shell casings left at the crime scenes helped connect Hodge to both shootings, according to court documents.

In another case, Hodge is charged with multiple felonies stemming from a July 25 chase where three officers were injured in a crash.

He was arrested Aug. 15 in Sacramento.