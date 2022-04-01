BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of inappropriately touching teen girls near a high school pleaded not guilty Friday to six counts of sexual battery.

Joe Anthony Cisneros, 32, was ordered held on $500,000 bail and a preliminary hearing was set for May 13.

Cisneros was arrested Tuesday in connection with incidents that occurred in January and February near Golden Valley High School, according to police.

In late January, police said, officers were dispatched to separate reports of a teenage girl being grabbed. Both teens ran away and told their parents what happened.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.