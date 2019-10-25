Man pleads not guilty to multiple burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries pleaded not guilty Friday to four felonies and a misdemeanor and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Garrett Sanders, 31, burglarized a salon studio, Thai restaurant, Chinese restaurant and a Jack in the Box at locations in Bakersfield and Lebec, authorities said.

Also, authorities said Sanders was driving a stolen dark gray Dodge Ram truck on Tuesday during the time of the Lebec burglaries. The truck was reported stolen to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Sanders was arrested Wednesday. He’s next due in court Nov. 6.