BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in southeast Bakersfield has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Javell Waddell, 25, pleaded no contest Tuesday to the manslaughter charge and possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon, according to court records. He’s set for sentencing July 13.

Deputies arrested Waddell in the September death of Devontay Kelley, 22, according to sheriff’s officials. Kelley was found shot in the 900 block of Cannon Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene.