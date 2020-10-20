Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in alleged intoxicated driving crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of driving while impaired when he struck and killed a tow truck driver pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Grant August Miller, 48, also pleaded not guilty to driving without a license and was ordered held on $100,000 bail. He’s next due in court Nov. 23.

The crash happened at about 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 15, south of Woollomes Avenue on Highway 99. A tow truck driver was assisting a stranded motorist and standing outside his truck when Miller’s SUV hit him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Miller was treated for minor injuries and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, the CHP said.