Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge in deadly February crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who officers said showed signs of alcohol intoxication following a deadly crash in February has pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records.

Jonathan Lopez is free on $100,000 bail and is next due in court Aug. 18. The charge filed against him carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The California Highway Patrol said in a court document that Lopez was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 23 when he struck and killed 34-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia as Garcia walked on Edison Highway, east of the Mount Vernon overpass. Officers said Lopez left the scene and was found minutes later stopped on the right shoulder of Edison Highway.

The Silverado had a shattered windshield and its airbag had deployed, officers said in the document. Lopez admitted to being in a crash but said he was unaware he had hit a pedestrian, according to the document.