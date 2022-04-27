BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to killing his 7-week-old baby.

Gregory Higgins entered not-guilty pleas to charges of first-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death and was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court June 7.

Higgins, 35, was arrested Monday.

On Sept. 15, 2021, police were dispatched to a report of a baby not breathing at a home near Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road in northwest Bakersfield. Medical personnel rushed the child to a hospital, where doctors found injuries consistent with child abuse, police said.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.