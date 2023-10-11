BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say targeted a Kern County sheriff’s vehicle during a police chase that began in McFarland pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Enrique Carrillo, 21, is due back in court on Oct. 23.

Police said Lovera-Carrillo was speeding when officers tried to pull him over around 1 a.m. Saturday on Perkins Avenue in McFarland. A chase ensued and officers followed him onto southbound Highway 99.

Lovera-Carrillo took the Merle Haggard Drive off-ramp then allegedly targeted an uninvolved sheriff’s vehicle stopped at Airport Drive, police said. Both vehicles sustained major damage and the deputy received minor injuries. Lovera-Carrillo, who was uninjured, surrendered and was taken into custody, police said.