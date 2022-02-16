Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking of minors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded not guilty in Superior Court Wednesday to three counts of human trafficking of a minor and other charges was ordered held on $1.8 million bail.

Kajuan Richardson, 25, is also charged with pimping, possession of a firearm by a felon and transporting marijuana, according to court records. He had an active warrant for human trafficking and sexual intercourse with a minor at the time of his arrest, sheriff’s officials said.

Three human trafficking victims were identified in the investigation involving Richardson, who was arrested Monday, officials said. He was allegedly trying to convince another underage girl to become a prostitute.

Richardson is due back in court March 1.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.