BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of sex trafficking of a minor pleaded not guilty on Friday to two felonies.

Keenan Riley, 25, is charged with human trafficking of a minor and pandering of a minor over 16. He’s being held on $100,000 bail and is due back in court Aug. 8, according to Superior Court records.

Riley was arrested Wednesday by Bakersfield and Fresno police, authorities said. The juvenile was reunited with her family.