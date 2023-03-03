BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred last week on Stockdale Highway.

Matthew Martinez, 37, was ordered held without bail during Friday’s hearing and is due back in court later this month.

Martinez is accused of killing a man Feb. 23 on Stockdale Highway just west of North Stine Road. He was arrested Wednesday night. The victim had not been identified as of late Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.