BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in May.

Aron Flores Jr. pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person. He’s held without bail and due back in court April 18.

On May 13, deputies were called to Acacia Avenue near Linden Avenue for reports of gunshots. When deputies arrived they found Tyler William Russell, 24, with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to sheriff’s officials.

He was declared dead at the scene. Another man was wounded but survived.

Court documents later revealed that two men were caught on surveillance video shooting Russell in the East Bakersfield alleyway.

Flores and Arthur Amire Flores arrived in the alley just before the shooting occurred, according to documents. The footage shows a white van entering the alley before Aron gets out of a Chevy Malibu and multiple gunshots are heard.

Aron Flores Jr. was arrested Monday evening. Arthur Flores has not been taken into custody, according to sheriff’s inmate information.