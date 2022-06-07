BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges filed in connection with a deadly shooting last week on Brundage Lane.

Eliot Moore pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and possession of a gun by a felon and was ordered held without bail, according to court records.

Moore is accused of shooting a man just before midnight Friday in the 700 block of Brundage Lane, police said. The man, whose name has not been released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore is due back in court June 17.