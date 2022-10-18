BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of using racial slurs and threatening employees while vandalizing a Burger King restaurant pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony vandalism charge and four counts of misdemeanor civil rights violations.

Rodney Rusco, 53, also pleaded not guilty to being under the influence of a drug and resisting arrest. He was ordered held without bail.

Police arrested Rusco the night of Oct. 13 after being called to the Burger King on White Lane to reports of a man hurling racial slurs and threatening employees with a knife. As officers drove to the restaurant they received another report that employees had locked themselves in a room and the man was trying to enter.

Rusco was unarmed but uncooperative when police entered. An officer deployed a Taser that was temporarily effective, but Rusco kept resisting and officers used body weight and “physical strikes” to take him into custody.

A knife was recovered inside the restaurant. Rusco had minor injuries but no one else was injured, police said.

Rusco’s next hearing is scheduled Oct. 28.