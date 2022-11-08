BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felonies filed in connection with a shooting that wounded a man on Chester Avenue.

Yarrico Sanchez, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. He’s held on $500,000 bail and due back in court Nov. 21.

The shooting happened Thursday evening at the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue, police said. A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Sanchez was arrested the next day.