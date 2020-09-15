Man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from Motel 6 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested last week in connection with a shooting at a Motel 6 pleaded not guilty Monday to eight assault and gun charges.

James McGill, 31, was ordered held on $100,000 bail and is next due in court Oct. 6. Police said no one was injured in the Sept. 10 shooting and that it was related to a domestic violence incident.

The shooting led to a SWAT callout at the Motel 6 on Easton Drive, but McGill had already left the scene, police said. He was arrested later that day.