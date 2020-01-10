Man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from crash that killed 9-year-old

Evaristo Nunez Perez hides his face with paper during his arraignment Thursday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Thursday to manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges.

Evaristo Perez Nunez, 32, remains in custody on $1 million bail and is next due in court Jan. 22.

Police said Nunez pulled out in front of a vehicle headed south on Cottonwood Road early Tuesday, causing a crash at the intersection with Pacheco Road.

Emiliano Hernandez, one of the children traveling in the other vehicle, suffered fatal injuries. Two other children and two adults in the other vehicle were also injured, according to police.

Nunez left the scene, police said, and was later taken into custody at a residence. Police said he resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, causing a minor injury.