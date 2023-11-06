BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tevin Brandt, charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in a crash that killed two sisters, pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Brandt, 29, is free on $100,000 bail and is due back in court Nov. 20.

Co-defendant Gustavo Montoya had not been arrested as of Monday, records show.

The two are charged in the March 4 deaths of Karime Duarte, 21, and Jennifer Duarte, 15. A third sister, Diana Ponce, 23, suffered serious injuries but survived.

The sisters were delivering newspapers.

According to a probable cause declaration, Brandt was dropped off in the early morning by an Uber driver and noticed his cellphone was missing. He contacted the ride-hailing service and the driver returned. They couldn’t find the phone.

Brandt tracked the phone to a location on Macau Street in south Bakersfield. He and Montoya drove separate vehicles there, according to the declaration, and found and confronted the sisters, believing the phone was in their vehicle.

The sisters drove away and the men chased them until the sisters’ vehicle came to the end of McKee Road “where it launched onto Highway 99” and was hit by a pickup, according to the declaration. Police said Brandt was identified through a photo lineup, Montoya through Uber records.